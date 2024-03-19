Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $77,203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,917,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,332,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

