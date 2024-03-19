Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,511,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.