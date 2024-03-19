Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $668.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $668.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $674.30 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $675.25 and a 200-day moving average of $573.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total transaction of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,723,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock valued at $98,068,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $362,477,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,731,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

