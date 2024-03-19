Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.86. 24,349 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $474.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMFG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

