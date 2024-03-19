Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nano Labs and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A SunPower 9 10 1 0 1.60

SunPower has a consensus price target of $5.43, suggesting a potential upside of 92.70%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A SunPower -14.15% -40.95% -11.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nano Labs and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $141.17 million 0.35 $4.47 million N/A N/A SunPower $1.69 billion 0.29 -$247.11 million ($1.37) -2.06

Nano Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower.

Volatility and Risk

Nano Labs has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nano Labs beats SunPower on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

