National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.78

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.78 and traded as high as $33.60. National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 6,745 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Bankshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 633.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

