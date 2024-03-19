Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $210.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,086,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

