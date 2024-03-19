Needham & Company LLC Cuts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $6.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

IMAB opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

