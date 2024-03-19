Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$5.77 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$240.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

