Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NEON opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

