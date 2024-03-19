New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $3.62 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

