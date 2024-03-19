Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 4.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 61.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.