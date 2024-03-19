NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NEWT stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 470,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter worth $5,979,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter worth $3,094,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

