NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.