NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

