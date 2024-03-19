Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
