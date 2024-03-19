Nichols plc (NICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Nichols Stock Down 1.2 %
NICL stock opened at GBX 1,008.22 ($12.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,041.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,023.18. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 882 ($11.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,200 ($15.28). The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £367.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,090.91 and a beta of 0.46.
