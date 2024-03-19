Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading Down 12.3%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

