NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.37. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 173,100 shares trading hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

