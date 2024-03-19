NIKE (NKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

