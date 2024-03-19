Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares.

Niko Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02.

Niko Resources Company Profile

Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.

