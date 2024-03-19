Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 123,688 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $69,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

