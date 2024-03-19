Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 59,974 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.78% of BorgWarner worth $66,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

