Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 81,729 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.64% of Dropbox worth $65,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after buying an additional 227,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

