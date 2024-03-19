Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,201 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $107,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.54. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $294.84.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.