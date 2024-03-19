Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $67,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $384.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $397.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

