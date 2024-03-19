Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Fastenal worth $82,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $2,777,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.