Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $90,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.