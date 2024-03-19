Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.52% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $112,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $105.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

