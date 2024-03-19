Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $83,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

