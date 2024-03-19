Nordea Investment Management AB Has $104.41 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,116 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.67% of Citizens Financial Group worth $104,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
