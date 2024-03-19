Nordea Investment Management AB Has $112.05 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,970 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.30% of Sysco worth $112,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 77,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

