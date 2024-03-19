Nordea Investment Management AB Has $118.05 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.19% of TD SYNNEX worth $118,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.