Nordea Investment Management AB Has $125.11 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 206,396 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $125,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

