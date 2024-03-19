Nordea Investment Management AB Has $71.37 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,667 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $71,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

