Nordea Investment Management AB Has $97.27 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $97,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $18,360,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,306.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,223.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,145.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

