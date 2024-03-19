Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,322 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.32% of MKS Instruments worth $90,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,318,282 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.