Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.20% of Cognex worth $86,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

