Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of W.W. Grainger worth $90,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $994.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,016.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $925.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $815.13.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

