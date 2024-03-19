Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 12,129 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $109,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.44.

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $860.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $849.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.