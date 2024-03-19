Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 17,850 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $125,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $272.60 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.