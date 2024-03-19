Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 41,198 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $114,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.79. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

