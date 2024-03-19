Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 866,531 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $88,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

