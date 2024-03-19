Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $78,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

