Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,266 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $66,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

