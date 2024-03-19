Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 40,908 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.02% of Ziff Davis worth $93,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.