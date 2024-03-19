Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 81,207 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 81,207 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $128,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

ROST opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.