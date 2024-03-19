Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.70% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $83,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

