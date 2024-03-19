Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $455,137.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

