NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
